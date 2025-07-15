Mario Games You Can't Buy Any More Updated So They Work Better On Switch 2

Some Switch 1 games have quietly started running much better on Switch 2. Others have gotten free upgrades or patches to help improve performance or fix backwards compatibility issues. The latest of those is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of three classics that Nintendo doesn’t even sell anymore because, well, no one really knows.

The version 1.1.3 update, the game’s second new patch for the Switch 2, does not mince words. “Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2,” reads the only patch note, with Nintendo reminding fans that the anthology won’t work on the new console now without installing the latest update.

“Why didn’t they update the game to be 1080p in handheld/4k docked on switch 2?” asked one fan on Reddit. “Just wait for Super Mario 3D All Stars - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Super Mario Galaxy 2,” wrote back another.

The limited update is also a reminder that there’s no reason for these games not to be more easily and widely available. Super Mario 3D All-Stars contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, some of the best games not just in the franchise but, like, ever. The anthology originally went on sale in 2020 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. but was a limited-time release that Nintendo intentionally discontinued just six months later.

Super Mario 64 has since been added to Switch Online, and with GameCube games coming to Switch 2, we’ll probably soon see Super Mario Sunshine there as well. Super Mario Galaxy, arguably the best of the bunch and a Wii game to boot, will probably remain exclusive to the anthology for a while yet. So why not just re-release Super Mario 3D All-Stars? It’s been five years, after all. It is now the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

And while it’s nice to have access to Nintendo’s back catalog through Switch Online, it’s nicer to just own copies of the game instead of needing to pay a subscription fee in perpetuity in order to access them. Unfortunately, that virtual console experience that used to be Nintendo’s bread and butter is something it seems to have permanently moved away from.

