Sunday Comics: Yes, Perfect!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 18. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 15. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 15. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 20. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 19. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
And still, Piccolo was a better father to Gohan than Goku ever was.