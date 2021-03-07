Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Wow Dad!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Wow Dad!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Wow Dad!
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 4. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 6. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

hutmaniac
Darth Sunshine

Clueless Hero knows the struggle is real.

I’m saving that whole Double XP comic for when my son gets older and has friends I can embarrass him in front of.