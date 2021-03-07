Sunday Comics: Wow Dad!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 4. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Sign up now for access to Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and more.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 6. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.
Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.
.
DISCUSSION
Clueless Hero knows the struggle is real.
I’m saving that whole Double XP comic for when my son gets older and has friends I can embarrass him in front of.