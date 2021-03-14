Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: How Could You Tell?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: How Could You Tell?
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
undefined
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 11. Read more of Corpse Run.

undefined
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

undefined
Image: See Below
G/O Media may get a commission
Westinghouse 42" Full HD Smart Roku TV
Westinghouse 42" Full HD Smart Roku TV

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 8. Read more of Clueless Hero.

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 11. Read more of Double XP.

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 13. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: How Could You Tell?
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 13. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

K7Sniper
K7

Double XP wins it for me this week.

And Awkward Zombie hits the feels...