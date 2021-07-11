Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
1
Save
Alerts
Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 8. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 5. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below
G/O Media may get a commission
3-Pack: Mophie PowerStation Power Banks with USB-C/A
3-Pack: Mophie PowerStation Power Banks with USB-C/A

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 5. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 8. Read more of Double XP.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 10. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: To Be Continued...
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 9. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION