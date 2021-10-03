Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published September 30. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published September 27. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published September 27. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published September 29. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published October 2. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published October 1. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
You know, I though I’d get used to having to click “latest” to see the comics every Sunday morning. I haven’t. Is there no way to feature these or something so that they’re surfaced on the main page?
Clueless Hero hit home.