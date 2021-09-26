Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published September 23. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published September 20. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published September 20. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published September 22. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published September 23. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published September 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
PA is exactly how I feel about Apple and Epic, thank you billionaires for taking the time out of your day to validate my presence amongst your argument over which one of you will be better poised to exploit me in the future. Get fucked, the both of you