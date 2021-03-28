Sunday Comics: The Ultimate Life-Form

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 25. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 22. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 26. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 24. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 27. Read more of Penny Arcade.
Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.
.
DISCUSSION
It’s nice when Double XP lets the good cartoonist on the team draw the comic. There’s like a night and day difference there.