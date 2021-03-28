Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: The Ultimate Life-Form

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Ultimate Life-Form
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Ultimate Life-Form
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 25. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 22. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 26. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 24. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 27. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

girard
Girard

It’s nice when Double XP lets the good cartoonist on the team draw the comic. There’s like a night and day difference there.