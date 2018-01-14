Welcome to Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics that usually occurs on Sunday except when it doesn’t. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published January 13. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published January 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published January 12. Read more of Penny Arcade



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published January 9. Read more of The GaMERCaT



Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published January 16, 2015 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 11. Read more of Corpse Run



Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published January 8. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published November 10, 2012. Read more of Life in Aggro



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 11. Read more of Double XP

