Culture

Sunday Comics: That's Nice

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

By
Zack Zwiezen
Comments (1)
Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 15. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 12. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 12. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 16. Read more of Double XP.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: That&#39;s Nice
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 16. Read more of Penny Arcade.

MANGANious

Every strip was good today, huh...

Penny Arcade’s strip was especially cursed.