Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 22. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 19. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 19. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 23. Read more of Double XP.

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 24. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image for article titled Sunday Comics: Spoiled Food
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 23. Read more of Penny Arcade.

