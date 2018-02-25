Welcome to Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics that usually occurs on Sunday except when it doesn’t. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published February 23. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published February 19. Read more of Awkward Zombie



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 23. Read more of Penny Arcade



Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published March 6, 2015 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published February 15. Read more of Corpse Run



Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published February 19. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published February 23, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published February 21. Read more of Double XP

