Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Remaster

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
2
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 12. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 12. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below
G/O Media may get a commission
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 12. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 17. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Remaster
Image: See below
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 16. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

freazer
freazer

I liked some comics and didn’t like other comics and I don’t understand why you don’t feature that one comic that hasn’t had updates in four years.