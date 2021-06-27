Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Sunday Comics: Dating Myself

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 24. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 21. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 21. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 26. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 26. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Dating Myself
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 25. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

johnvuojo
John Vuojolainen

I’ve never thought about this before, but why do shopkeepers buy monster bits from adventurers? Is it because they really wanted those smelly and gross monster parts or because said adventures are armed to the teeth and are able to kill monsters in the first place? I imagine it’s basically a slightly nicer version of robbery at knifepoint