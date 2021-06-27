Sunday Comics: Dating Myself

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image : See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 24. Read more of Corpse Run.



Image : See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 21. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image : See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 21. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image : See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 26. Read more of Double XP.

Image : See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 26. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image : See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 25. Read more of Penny Arcade.