Sunday Comics: Dating Myself

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 24. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 21. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 21. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 26. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 26. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 25. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
I’ve never thought about this before, but why do shopkeepers buy monster bits from adventurers? Is it because they really wanted those smelly and gross monster parts or because said adventures are armed to the teeth and are able to kill monsters in the first place? I imagine it’s basically a slightly nicer version of robbery at knifepoint