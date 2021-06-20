Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Sunday Comics: Chaos!

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
12
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 17. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 14. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below
G/O Media may get a commission
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 14. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 16. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 16. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Chaos!
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 18. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

Optimus-Mike
Optimus_Mike

Can someone explain Corpse Run to me?