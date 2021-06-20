Sunday Comics: Chaos!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 17. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 14. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 14. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 16. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 16. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 18. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
Can someone explain Corpse Run to me?