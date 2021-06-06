Sunday Comics: Keyblade

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 3. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 31. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 31. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 4. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
Penny Arcade reminded me of how this used to be hilarious in the late 90s.
Today? The observation feels old hat.