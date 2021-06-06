Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics: Keyblade

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
12
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 3. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 31. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 31. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 4. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Keyblade
Image: See below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.

DISCUSSION

Velops
Velops

Penny Arcade reminded me of how this used to be hilarious in the late 90s.

Today? The observation feels old hat.