Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published January 7. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 10. Read more of Corpse Run.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 9. Read more of Double XP.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published January 11. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published January 11. Read more of Penny Arcade.

