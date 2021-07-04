Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Sunday Comics: First Time Online...

Another Sunday means more video game-related webcomics

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 1. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 28. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 28. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 30. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Time Online...
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 2. Read more of Penny Arcade.



Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok
shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok

Corpse Run is both funnier and more irritating when you consider Kratos and Lloyd’s actual relationship in Symphonic proper.

Awkward Zombie’s Control strips never miss.

Nerf Now would have been funnier if not for the grammar errors. 