Sunday Comics: First Time Online...

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 1. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 28. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 28. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 30. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 2. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
Corpse Run is both funnier and more irritating when you consider Kratos and Lloyd’s actual relationship in Symphonic proper.
Awkward Zombie’s Control strips never miss.
Nerf Now would have been funnier if not for the grammar errors.