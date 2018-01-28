Welcome to Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics that usually occurs on Sunday except when it doesn’t. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published January 26. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Advertisement

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published January 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie



Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published January 26. Read more of Penny Arcade



Advertisement

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Originally published August 11, 2014. Read more of The GaMERCaT

Advertisement

Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published February 13, 2015 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 25. Read more of Corpse Run



Advertisement

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published January 22. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez

Advertisement

. Published January 27. Read more of Life in Aggro



Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 24. Read more of Double XP

