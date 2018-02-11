Welcome to Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics that usually occurs on Sunday except when it doesn’t. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published February 11. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published February 5. Read more of Awkward Zombie
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 9. Read more of Penny Arcade
Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published March 8, 2013 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published February 8. Read more of Corpse Run
Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published February 5. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published February 11. Read more of Life in Aggro
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published February 8. Read more of Double XP