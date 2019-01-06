Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published December 31. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 3. Read more of Corpse Run.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 4. Read more of Double XP.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published January 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published January 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.