As such, there’s already a thriving community of people making real-world figures like pop stars Taylor Swift and Ice Spice (seen above), as well as other celebrities like Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsey, and even Street Fighter pro Daigo Umehara. While some folks are using it to create real people’s likenesses, others are using it to create video game characters like Geralt of Rivera from The Witcher and Kratos from God of War to see what they’d look like in Capcom’s latest fighter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
A Taylor Swift lookalike is seen in Street Fighter 6's character creator.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/apolloastral
A Street Fighter character that looks like Geralt from The Witcher is seen crossing his arms.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/ClemsoH
Advertisement
A Street Fighter character creator shows a fighter that looks like Kratos from God of War.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/StorminNormin66
A Street Fighter character made to look like Emilia Clarke is shown in the game.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/apolloastral
Advertisement
A comparison image shows Chef Gordon Ramsey next to a Street Fighter 6 character made to look like him.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/Maximus-DM
An ID shows a Street Fighter character made to look like Daigo.
Image: Capcom / Reddit u/BlockEightIndustries
Advertisement

While there are there’s some variation in quality, some of these recreations are nearly uncanny. User apolloastral’s version of Taylor Swift is especially accurate. I bet she’s got some Bad Blood to settle in the ring. It’s gonna be hard to Shake Off her devastating combos. But I’ve been playing a lot of Street Fighter 6, so I know that pain All Too Well. Don’t Blame Me, the game is so good I haven’t been able to put it down. I’m pretty sure I ran into someone using the character while playing online this weekend. I decided to make my character just look like Me, but it looks like you can make just about anyone using these tools.

Street Fighter 6 has only been out for a day and it’s already broken Steam records for most concurrent players for a fighting game on the platform.