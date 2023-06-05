Street Fighter 6’s character creator is one of the best parts of an excellent game. On top of its tools having enough precise detail that you can create near-perfect replicas of just about anyone you want, the game also recognizes character builds so it can reflect them in fights. If you make a short king, your kicks won’t reach as far. If you’re a bodybuilder, you’re going to be a bigger target when your foe comes in swinging. It’s neat, but it’s also flexible enough that fans have created an entire community around creating and sharing characters that look like real people and other video game characters.



r/SF6Avatars is a subreddit dedicated to showing off custom Street Fighter 6 characters, and sharing the character code so others can download them to their games. The game’s only been out a day, but the character creator has been available since the game’s demo back in April, so fans have been playing around with it for some time.

As such, there’s already a thriving community of people making real-world figures like pop stars Taylor Swift and Ice Spice (seen above), as well as other celebrities like Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsey, and even Street Fighter pro Daigo Umehara. While some folks are using it to create real people’s likenesses, others are using it to create video game characters like Geralt of Rivera from The Witcher and Kratos from God of War to see what they’d look like in Capcom’s latest fighter.

While there are there’s some variation in quality, some of these recreations are nearly uncanny. User apolloastral’s version of Taylor Swift is especially accurate. I bet she’s got some Bad Blood to settle in the ring. It’s gonna be hard to Shake Off her devastating combos. But I’ve been playing a lot of Street Fighter 6, so I know that pain All Too Well. Don’t Blame Me, the game is so good I haven’t been able to put it down. I’m pretty sure I ran into someone using the character while playing online this weekend. I decided to make my character just look like Me, but it looks like you can make just about anyone using these tools.



Street Fighter 6 has only been out for a day and it’s already broken Steam records for most concurrent players for a fighting game on the platform.