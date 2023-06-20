Majin Obama / Capcom

Even when players aren’t running around and attacking the air, the wild monstrosities people are making stand out. Street Fighter 6’s avatar creator is so thorough you can pretty much make anyone you want. Its powers can be used for good, because no matter your body type you can make a character that looks like you as there’s not a lot of limits on your options. But it can also be used for evil, and my god, people are doing that. Videogamedunkey has a video on it, and I cannot focus on a thing that was said because I’m so distracted by the proportions of his created character. Go off, Street Fighter 6 community. Keep making weirdos to punch and kick NPCs with.

videogamedunkey / Capcom

Honestly, the lobby antics are some of the best uses of the avatars in Street Fighter 6, because as we talked about in our review, the World Tour mode has a lot of neat ideas and some excellent social elements with the main cast, but gets caught up in a weird RPG grind that doesn’t highlight just how strong the core fighting game fundamentals are in this game. It’s entertaining but becomes one of the weaker aspects of the game as it goes on. But it did give us all this nonsense and let me thirst-text Ryu, and for that, it was worth it.