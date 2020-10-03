Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
News

Steve From Minecraft Coming To Smash Bros. Ultimate On October 13

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Steve From iMinecraft /iComing To iSmash Bros. Ultimate/i On October 13
Screenshot: Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft

Steve and Alex from Minecraft are coming to Smash Bros. Ulitmate on October 13. The news was announced today during a video presentation going into great detail about Smash’s newest upcoming character.

The new character is part of the Smash Bros. Fighters Pass Vol. 2, but players can also buy him separately for $5.99.

I was surprised by how many little details from Minecraft are being added and accounted for with this new update and character. For example, when Steve or Alex falls asleep, they get into beds they place on the ground, just like in Minecraft proper. Oh and Kirby looks like this after eating up Steve.

undefined
Screenshot: Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft
2020 continues to be a wild one, y’all!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

wawkc
Wawkc

They could’ve just showed me the blocky Kirby’s picture and it’d have been an instant buy anyway.