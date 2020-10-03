Steve From Minecraft Coming To Smash Bros. Ultimate On October 13

Screenshot : Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft

Steve and Alex from Minecraft are coming to Smash Bros. Ulitmate on October 13. The news was announced today during a video presentation going into great detail about Smash’s newest upcoming character.

The new character is part of the Smash Bros. Fighters Pass Vol. 2, but players can also buy him separately for $5.99.

I was surprised by how many little details from Minecraft are being added and accounted for with this new update and character. For example, when Steve or Alex falls asleep, they get into beds they place on the ground, just like in Minecraft proper. Oh and Kirby looks like this after eating up Steve.

Screenshot : Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft

2020 continues to be a wild one, y’all!

