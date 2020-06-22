Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting A Small Crossover With Fallout

anotis
Ari Notis
Filed to:Smash Bros
Smash BrosSuper Smash Bros. Ultimatenintendonintendo switchdlckotakucore
11
Save
Illustration for article titled iSmash Bros. Ultimate/i Is Getting A Small Crossover With iFallout/i
Screenshot: Nintendo (YouTube)

Vault Boy is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but not as a fighter. On June 29, the Fallout mascot will become available as a Mii Fighter costume for $0.75.

Advertisement

Vault Boy is classified as a Gunner, meaning he’s slower than his Brawler and Swordfighter counterparts but a bit more versatile. Most of his attacks are ranged. He can charge up and fire off powerful lasers. He’s also, in typical Vault Boy fashion, irrepressibly cheerful, which may be the best defense. Really think you can smack the smile off that face?

Vault Boy isn’t the only Mii Fighter costume coming out next week. He’ll be joined by characters from Tekken, Splatoon, and ARMS.

Advertisement

Beyond Mii Fighter costumes, Nintendo also revealed the next fighter for their Fire Emblem-themed fighting game: Min Min, from ARMS. She’ll also unlock on June 29 as part of the second Fighter’s Pass. For those without the Pass, she’ll be available piecemeal for $6.

G/O Media may get a commission
Today's the Last Day to Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)

Nintendo didn’t share anything about Vault Boy’s source material coming to the Switch, so don’t hold your breath for some handheld adventuring in the Commonwealth. But hey, if that’s an itch you must scratch, you could always play Fallout Shelter.

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Depixelizing Video Game Characters Creates Monsters

The Best Isometric Video Games

The Last of Us Part 2’s Metacritic Page Shows How Broken Numerical Scores Are

Can You Identify These Badly Described Classic Games?