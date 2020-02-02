Steamforged Games, the team behind those cute dogs and cats you can use in D&D campaigns, are releasing their own complete box set called Animal Adventures: Secrets of Gullet Cove, which includes a bunch of animal miniatures as well as its own rules, story and map so that it can run as its own campaign setting.
