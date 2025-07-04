Celebrate Indie-Penance Day With 10 More Incredible Indie Games!

Earlier today we told you about 10 fantastic-looking unknown games that really deserve your attention. But that’s not enough penance! We’ve done so much wrong. So here come another 10 indie games that are going under the radar, this Indie-Penance Day.

Same situation as before: these are the results of a clarion call released on BlueSky, for indies to submit links about their games via email, selected at random, and included below without my having played them. With something like 300 emails coming in now, it feels very unfair that only a minority of submissions can be picked, but it exemplifies the state of indie gaming. So many games, so few outlets willing to take a punt on covering them.

So I say to all other outlets, you’d think that articles like these might be something I “get away with” while the Kotaku team is away barbecuing their flags or whatever it is Americans do today, but the reality is: these articles do really good traffic!

There’s cold, capitalist money to be made in indie coverage! Don’t assume it all needs to be teasers for the trailer for the next Call of Duty skin drops—these Indie-Penance posts often end up in Kotaku’s most successful articles for the month.

Right, lecture over, let’s get on with cooing at really interesting-looking forthcoming indie games!