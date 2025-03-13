Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

One Of The Best Steam Sales In Years Is Happening Right Now

You can get Doom (2016), Undertale, and Battlefield 1 for about five bucks

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled One Of The Best Steam Sales In Years Is Happening Right Now
Screenshot: Valve / Kotaku

Right now some of the best games available on Steam, including Undertale, Doom (2016), and Spiritfarer are all on sale for incredibly cheap prices. Combine that with Steam’s annual Spring Sale and you have a recipe for some fantastic discounts.

There’s always some kind of deal or sale happening on Valve popular PC gaming storefront, and many of these sales are pretty good. But then, every so often, we get a sale that contains such great deals and big discounts that I drop everything to buy a bunch of games and tell others to do the same. And the new “Deep Discount” section in the Spring Sale is one of those kinds of sales.

The Spring Sale started today and ends March 20. There are a ton of games on sale as part of it. But Valve has created a special, smaller list of games that are discounted more than usual and all of them are being sold for just a few dollars.

Here’s the full list:

  • Doom (2016) - $2 ($20)
  • Undertale - $1 ($10)
  • Battlefield 1 - $2 ($40)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online - $2 ($20)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righetous - Enhanced Ed. - $4 ($40)
  • Heavy Rain - $2 ($20)
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $3 ($30)
  • Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront - $3.50 ($35)
  • Anno 1800 - $6 ($60)
  • Enter the Gungeon - $1.50 ($15)
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $5 ($50)
  • Conan Exiles - $4 ($40)

You can buy all of these games for less than $40. That’s wild! Anno 1800 is normally $60 by itself. BF1 is regularly $40. And right now you can get both of them and plenty of other awesome games (..and Heavy Rain...) for under $40 total.

Meanwhile, outside of these big discounts, plenty of other great games are on sale as part of the Spring Sale, including the Resident Evil 4 remake for $20, Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $20, Rainbow Six Siege for just $4 and Stardew Valley for $9.