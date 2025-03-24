Hollow Knight: Silksong's Copyright Updated, Fans Enter Newfound Levels Of Excitement, Nation In Chaos

Did you feel it? A disturbance in the code? The very slightest shift in the metadata? Hollow Knight: Silksong acolytes all across the world all sat up at once, aware that something—something—has changed. What does it mean? Is the years-late game about to reveal something new?

What An ESRB Rating Means For Hollow Knight: Silksong CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video What An ESRB Rating Means For Hollow Knight: Silksong

What An ESRB Rating Means For Hollow Knight: Silksong CC Share Subtitles Off

English What An ESRB Rating Means For Hollow Knight: Silksong

Almost inevitably not. But the metadata for Hollow Knight: Silksong’s Steam page was just updated, and at this point that’s enough to set the fanbase ablaze with uncontrollable fervour.

Advertisement

Silksong was originally announced in 2019, two years after the release of the original—and wildly popular—metroidvania. Developers Team Cherry never gave a release date, but three years later and with no further updates since the end of 2019, people were getting very worried. In June 2022, Team Cherry said the game would be released within the following 12 months, but 11 months later announced it would be delayed. That was the last official information ever given, but for two years later the team’s PR person replying to someone on X to say the game was still being developed.

Advertisement

The latest Steam update is extraordinarily minor. The game is now opted in for GeForce Now support, and has updated its copyright data from 2019 to 2025. Other than some fiddling with hidden assets, that’s genuinely it. For context, in February this year the store page opted into Steam’s Family Sharing system, having removed it in September 2024. Having added it in August... These teeny tweaks are a normal occurrence, the page being amended for other minor details every few months. But surely this time it means something more?!

Advertisement

True believer and update chronicler Primacon seems hopeful it’s a sign. “WE MIGHT WIN THIS YEAR BABY LETS GO,” their post on X reads, noting that this is the first time the copyright date has been updated since the 2019 announcement. However, Primacon’s YouTube channel is a graveyard of similar moments of desperate hope for Silksong’s eventual release, none ever coming to pass.

Advertisement

Many others are poring over the microscopic changes like mystical runes.

Advertisement

Much of the gloriously optimistic rumor-mongering centers on the belief that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be announced as part of Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct, due April 4. And that’d make a lot of sense, given it would be a perfect launch title for Nintendo’s new console! It’s just important to put this belief in the context of the same community being equally certain that the game was due to be featured in every single Nintendo Direct for the last six years, and indeed every Sony or Microsoft stream, and every Keighley-fest show, and every time the wind changes.

Gosh, it’d be great if it were true this time! But, it seems a bit more likely that someone at Team Cherry, bored out of their mind, thought they’d just check the Steam backend and noticed the copyright was out of date. Let’s hope it’s more though.

Advertisement

.