The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition
Xbox Holds Big January Showcase, Elon Musk Admits To Cheating At Games, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Culture

Xbox Holds Big January Showcase, Elon Musk Admits To Cheating At Games, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Also, the Celeste devs cancel their follow-up and we look at one of the Switch 2's new features

ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Xbox Holds Big January Showcase, Elon Musk Admits To Cheating At Games, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images (Getty Images)

This week, Microsoft held its Xbox Developer Direct which showcased four pretty promising-looking games coming out throughout the year ahead. Also, after a period of controversy surrounding his seeming lack of knowledge and skill at Path of Exile 2 in a livestream, Elon Musk admitted that he hadn’t actually leveled up his top-tier PoE2 character himself.

In other news, Team Cherry, the studio behind Hollow Knight, confirmed that its wildly anticipated follow-up Silksong is still in the works after many months of silence. Read on for these stories and more.

Elon Musk Admits To Cheating In Path Of Exile 2 And Diablo 4 Amid Fake Gamer Controversy

Elon Musk Admits To Cheating In Path Of Exile 2 And Diablo 4 Amid Fake Gamer Controversy

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk gestures while speaking during President Trump's inauguration event at Capital One Arena
Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images (Getty Images)

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy you endgame characters in Diablo IV, Path of Exile 2, and other games. It’s known as account boosting and is technically considered cheating in most games, and it’s something Elon Musk has finally admitted to after being called out by various YouTubers, including Zach “Asmongold” Hoyt. - Ethan Gach Read More

Celeste Devs Cancel Next Game After Falling Out And Difficult Development

Celeste Devs Cancel Next Game After Falling Out And Difficult Development

Key art shows the main character of Earthblade.
Image: Extremely OK Games, Ltd.

Earthblade was going to be the next game from the creators behind 2D pixel art action hits TowerFall and Celeste. But on Wednesday, designer Maddy Thorson announced the project was quietly canceled last month after a fallout between some of the team’s members and the realization that the game’s protracted development had become a real slog. - Ethan Gach Read More

Hollow Knight: Silksong Developer Sends Proof Of Life

Hollow Knight: Silksong Developer Sends Proof Of Life

Our rabbity-headed hero dodges a large enemy in a blue and red room.
Screenshot: Team Cherry

There are certain games that become so famous for not being released that it occludes almost everything else about them. Following the likes of Duke Nukem Forever and Half-Life 3, after years of no news, no trailers, no nothing, Hollow Knight: Silksong has now very much become the go-to example of gaming vaporware. But hark, what’s this? Developer Team Cherry has acknowledged that the game, in fact, does still exist! After quite the confusion. - John Walker Read More

Everything We Saw At The January Xbox Developer Direct

Everything We Saw At The January Xbox Developer Direct

An image shows a Doom demon and a ninja.
Image: Xbox / Id Software / Team Ninja / Kotaku

It’s January, and that means Xbox held another one of its annual Developer Direct showcases to talk about some games coming to Xbox Series X/S and Windows. We knew a few games that would be featured, including Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight, but Microsoft had also teased a surprise announcement from a mystery studio, and the presentation started by reminding viewers that each game shown will be available on Game Pass at launch. If you want to watch the show yourself you can do so below, but for those who just want the bullet points, read on. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

A Closer Look At One Of The Nintendo Switch 2's Newest Features, Teased Back In 2017

A Closer Look At One Of The Nintendo Switch 2's Newest Features, Teased Back In 2017

Paper Mario celebrates the Switch 2.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Switch 2 might not be a radical reinvention of what came before, but Nintendo’s new hardware does sport some unique quirks, distinguishing it from the original handheld hybrid that arrived back in 2017. One of these features is the bigger Joy-Con controllers which now connect to the screen via magnetic attachments. A brief clip on the company’s website gives us a better look at how it works, but it’s an innovation that Nintendo first teased over eight years ago. - Ethan Gach Read More

5 Big Takeaways From The Newest Developer Survey On The State Of Gaming

5 Big Takeaways From The Newest Developer Survey On The State Of Gaming

Developers are on stage at the 2024 GDC game awards ceremondy.
Photo: GDC

Ahead of the Game Developer’s Conference (GDC) in March, the organization behind the event released its latest annual survey of creators on the state of the industry. The feedback showed that gaming has been rocked by layoffs over the last 12 months, but also pointed to some silver linings for its growth and future heading into 2025. - Ethan Gach Read More

Doom: The Dark Ages Launches In May And Looks Awesome (And Massive)

Doom: The Dark Ages Launches In May And Looks Awesome (And Massive)

Image for article titled Xbox Holds Big January Showcase, Elon Musk Admits To Cheating At Games, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Screenshot: Id Software

As announced during Xbox’s latest Developer Direct, Doom: The Dark Ages, the next main installment in the demon killin’ franchise, is launching on May 15 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

EA Is Killing Off Origin, But Also Your 32-Bit Gaming Collection

EA Is Killing Off Origin, But Also Your 32-Bit Gaming Collection

A screenshot of the game library in the EA App.
Screenshot: EA / Kotaku

EA’s Origin app has always topped the charts of things no one wants to have, alongside venereal diseases. It’s finally being closed down forever, but sadly it’s not a clean, liberating break that will simply make everyone’s lives much easier—rather, it’s being fully replaced by the EA app, which also sucks. And also, only works on 64-bit machines. And EA will just delete access to all your games if you don’t make the switch. - John Walker Read More

Pokémon TCG Pocket Reveals Space-Time Smackdown Set Release Date And Shows Off New Cards

Pokémon TCG Pocket Reveals Space-Time Smackdown Set Release Date And Shows Off New Cards

A mythic pokemon appears on a smartphone.
Screenshot: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Pokémon TCG Pocket is closing out January with a bang. The hit mobile game is getting a much-needed content refresh later this month in the form of a new set called Space-Time Smackdown. Two separate booster packs will feature Dialga and Palkia on their covers, the legendaries from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The set arrives alongside the addition of card trading, a long awaited feature we also just got some more controversial new details about. - Ethan Gach Read More

Doom: The Dark Ages Devs Explain Missing Multiplayer And Confirm It's Not Open World

Doom: The Dark Ages Devs Explain Missing Multiplayer And Confirm It’s Not Open World

An image shows the Doom Slayer fighting demons with a saw shield.
Image: id Software / Kotaku

Id Software recently pulled back the curtain on Doom: The Dark Ages and revealed a lot more gameplay from the upcoming FPS while also explaining some of the biggest changes from past Doom installments. One of the biggest is that this time around there is no multiplayer mode. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

