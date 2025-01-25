Xbox Holds Big January Showcase, Elon Musk Admits To Cheating At Games, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week, Microsoft held its Xbox Developer Direct which showcased four pretty promising-looking games coming out throughout the year ahead. Also, after a period of controversy surrounding his seeming lack of knowledge and skill at Path of Exile 2 in a livestream, Elon Musk admitted that he hadn’t actually leveled up his top-tier PoE2 character himself.

In other news, Team Cherry, the studio behind Hollow Knight, confirmed that its wildly anticipated follow-up Silksong is still in the works after many months of silence. Read on for these stories and more.