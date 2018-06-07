There’s a fourth Just Cause game on the way. It was probably due to be announced next week at E3, but people logging onto Steam right now are getting preorder ads for it a little early.



Here’s the full ad I was just served:

Clicking for details doesn’t reveal any additional information or take you to the game’s store page, it just redirects to the Steam store’s front page.

I can’t remember the last time I had to write up two new game announcements from the same game studio on the same day. Even if, in this case, only one of them was actually meant to happen.