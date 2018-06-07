Generation Zero is the next game from Just Cause developers Avalanche Studios, and its setting will look familiar to anyone who is down with the sci-fi work of Simon Stålenhag.



He’s an artist who has made a name for himself with haunting images of a retro Swedish countryside dotted with alien robots, and we’ve featured him a few times on Kotaku.

Keep that in mind, then, when you watch this trailer for Generation Zero, a game set in the 1980s about robots invading Sweden:

It’s coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2019.

Note that despite the obvious similarities (and the fact Avalanche is also based in Sweden) the game is just very inspired by his work, and not actually using it, going by what Stålenhag himself said earlier today: