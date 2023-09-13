Starfield Will Get DLSS Support, An FOV Slider, And More In Future Updates

Starfield’s first update is here and its... pretty small and not very exciting. However, Bethesda has confirmed that some highly desired features and improvements, including DLSS support, will be added to the RPG via future updates.

In a September 9 update on Steam, Bethesda confirmed that it would add DLSS support to Starfield’s PC port. Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology often helps players achieve higher resolution and better performance in demanding PC games. The popular feature was missing from the massive space RPG at launch, leading to a lot of controversy and fan mods to add it to the game. Starfield did support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution feature, FSR2, t hough many PC players greatly prefer DLSS and modded it into the RPG as soon as they could.

Advertisement

Bethesda also confirmed more quality-of-life features would be added in the future, including better maps and an FOV slider.

Here’s the full list of “top community requested” features Bethesda is promising will be added via a series of updates:

Advertisement Advertisement

Brightness and Contrast controls



HDR Calibration Menu



FOV Slider



Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)



32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)



Eat button for food!

“This is a game we’ll be supporting for years and years to come, so please keep all the feedback coming,” said Bethesda. “Even if we don’t get to your requests immediately, we’d love to do it in the future, like city maps. Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for.”



Advertisement

Bethesda also re-confirmed that official Starfield mod tools would be coming in early 2024. The company explained that these “Creations” will work across all platforms, similar to how console mods worked in Skyrim and Fallout 4.

As for Starfield’s first update, Bethesda calls it a “small hotfix” that targets “top issues” the publisher has seen players encountering. Here are the full patch notes:

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.



Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Advertisement

Quests