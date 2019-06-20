Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Blizzard is going to release a graphics pack for Starcraft: Remastered that transforms the game, giving it the look of Carbot Animations’ Starcrafts series.



This isn’t a fan mod that Blizzard simply gave its blessing to; it’s the real deal, which applies to everything from ladder matches to the campaign to mission briefings, a nice gesture from the company towards a long-running, fan-favourite series.

The announcement was actually made in Korea a couple of weeks back, but since few in the Western world noticed at the time, it was re-announced today in this clip, which shows what the graphics pack looks like in action:

The Starcrafts pack will be out on July 10.