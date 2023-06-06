Star Wars: The Old Republic launched as a competitor to Blizzard’s massively popular MMO World of WarCraft back in 2011. It was praised for its deep worldbuilding and interesting storytelling in the Star Wars universe, but struggled to keep players engaged around its end game. Old Republic eventually went free-to-play a year later, and has continued receiving additional content ever since. Its most recent expansion pack, Legacy of the Sith, arrived just last year and was celebrated as a 10-year anniversary victory lap for the aging PC game.

Broadsword, where it now appears to be headed, is currently home to the MMOs Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelot. It was started in 2014 by Mythic Entertainment co-founder Rob Denton, previously a VP at EA overseeing the BioWare publishing label at the time of Old Republic’s original release.

In the years since, BioWare Austin had maintained the MMO while also helping BioWare Edmonton and BioWare Montreal with downloadable content for Dragon Age: Inquisition and later on co-developing Mass Effect Andromeda. It was also in a fraught relationship while working on Anthem with BioWare Edmonton, as previously reported by Kotaku. Plans for a 2.0 overhaul following the live service game’s disastrous launch were ultimately abandoned, and BioWare has appeared to be focused on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next Mass Effect ever since.

“Our goal is to do what is best for [Star Wars: The Old Republic] and its players,” EA said.