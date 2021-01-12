Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Now Runs at 60 FPS On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

Screenshot : EA/Kotaku

2019’s excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now looks a little bit better on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S thanks to its latest update, though the improvements aren’t as dramatic as some other games have seen.



Jedi: Fallen Order’s new optimized version runs at a crisp 60 FPS on all three next-gen consoles, but at resolutions that vary quite a bit. Here’s the full rundown from EA’s website:

Xbox Series S Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS) Xbox Series X Normal mode Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p Xbox Series X Performance mode Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p PlayStation 5 Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

Advertisement

The major differences here are that Xbox Series S runs the game at a higher framerate now but the same standard 1080p resolution. Xbox Series X gets a performance mode that offers a higher dynamic resolution range. PS5 is locked into running the game at 1200p with postprocessing that raises it up to 1440p.

Most notably, neither of the two more powerful consoles are running Jedi: Fallen Order at 4K and 60 FPS, something we’ve seen with the next-gen updates for Destiny 2. That upgrade made Bungie’s shooter MMO feel fundamentally transformed. By comparison, I played a bit of Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox Series S and PS5 today, and its improvements feel much more granular.

Of course, even before the upgrade Jedi: Fallen Order offered up some extremely pretty Star Wars sights and action. Those space vistas and set pieces now play even better in 60 FPS, even if there aren’t the bells and whistles of 4K and 120 FPS modes some other games have gotten.