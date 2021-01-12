Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Now Runs at 60 FPS On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

2019’s excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now looks a little bit better on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S thanks to its latest update, though the improvements aren’t as dramatic as some other games have seen.
Jedi: Fallen Order’s new optimized version runs at a crisp 60 FPS on all three next-gen consoles, but at resolutions that vary quite a bit. Here’s the full rundown from EA’s website:
Xbox Series S
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
Xbox Series X Normal mode
- Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
- Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p
Xbox Series X Performance mode
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
- Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p
PlayStation 5
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Postprocessing increased to 1440p
- Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
The major differences here are that Xbox Series S runs the game at a higher framerate now but the same standard 1080p resolution. Xbox Series X gets a performance mode that offers a higher dynamic resolution range. PS5 is locked into running the game at 1200p with postprocessing that raises it up to 1440p.
Most notably, neither of the two more powerful consoles are running Jedi: Fallen Order at 4K and 60 FPS, something we’ve seen with the next-gen updates for Destiny 2. That upgrade made Bungie’s shooter MMO feel fundamentally transformed. By comparison, I played a bit of Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox Series S and PS5 today, and its improvements feel much more granular.
Of course, even before the upgrade Jedi: Fallen Order offered up some extremely pretty Star Wars sights and action. Those space vistas and set pieces now play even better in 60 FPS, even if there aren’t the bells and whistles of 4K and 120 FPS modes some other games have gotten.
DISCUSSION
I suspect the reason for not hitting 4K 60 is that these patches are not full next-gen ports, but rather optimizations to the code for a game that is still technically running via backwards compatibility. That also explains the stark discrepancy in options and resolutions for Xbox Series X vs. PS5 - the Xbox One SDK and the Xbox One backwards compatibility layer gives games both more ability to leverage the power of the Series X from within what is still technically last-gen code, and also just generally does a better job of exposing the game to the full power of the console. The PS5 backwards compatibility layer does not expose the game to the full power of the console in the same way the Xbox does.
What that means, practically speaking, is that while these games are able to improve somewhat because they run on more powerful hardware, they can’t use some of the next-gen features that let a game really push the envelope in terms of performance, most notably some of the GPU enhancements like VRS, or file I/O APIs designed to take complete advantage of the SSDs total available bandwidth.