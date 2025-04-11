Andor Creator Says A Star Wars Horror Project Could Be On The Way

The Star Wars universe has expanded into LEGOs, animation, The Muppet Show, and even figure skating. Now, the storied franchise might be venturing into a space it’s never officially gone but always been adjacent to: horror. According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy n comments to Business Insider, Lucasfilm and Disney could be working on a horror project.
Gilroy had very little details about the potential Star Wars horror endeavor, including whether it’ll be a film or TV show, and didn’t sound as definitive about the prospect as the rabid Star Wars community would have liked. “They’re doing that. I think they’re doing that. I think that’s in the works.” Jumping from them definitively doing it to a bit of uncertainty likely means he doesn’t really know if it’s actually happening, but there’s also the small chance he realized he might’ve spoiled a Disney surprise and quickly changed course.
Whether it’s definitive or not, the epochal sci-fi franchise has flirted with elements of horror for its entire 48-year history. Darth Vader using the Force to choke someone nearly to death without touching him is what Michael Myers would’ve done if he was a Sith. Although we didn’t see it on screen, Anakin Skywalker killing a bunch of child Jedi-in-training was bone-chilling. There’s also Death Troopers, a 2009 horror novel written by Joe Schreiber set in the Star Wars universe in which a virus outbreak leads to a zombie takeover. To be honest, I don’t know what’s been taking them so long to adapt that novel into a Jordan Peele-directed screamfest.
This news probably excited Star Wars fans who will take whatever they can get from a galaxy far, far away, and enraged Star Wars fans who want to preserve the more sunny space-opera quality of this fictional universe. Either way, Gilroy put the idea out in the world. Let’s just see if it comes to fruition.