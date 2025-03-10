Andor's First Three Episodes Are Free To Watch On YouTube

The first few episodes of Andor, the best Star Wars series in years, are now free to watch on YouTube ahead of the show’s next season, which arrives in April. And it’s on Hulu now, too. Disney really wants you to watch this show, okay?

On March 10, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that the first three episodes of Andor would be free to watch on YouTube. However, as of this writing, the second episode has been removed for some reason. Not sure what happened there. Perhaps a copyright complaint from a bot? That would be funny. Anyway, here’s the first episode, which is very good and you should watch it.

Andor | S1E1 “Kassa” | Disney+ Original Series

If you prefer watching TV on Hulu, Disney has also added all of season one to the streaming service, though you’ll need a subscription or free trial to watch the 12 episodes.

All of the episodes will leave YouTube and Hulu on April 22, the same day season two begins.

Andor’s first season premiered in late 2022 on Disney+ and received rave reviews from critics. It was called one of the best shows of the year and was easily some of the best Star Wars that fans had received in a decade. The show stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role as the character from Star Wars: Rogue One. The first season shows how Andor gets caught up in the rebellion and reveals more about senator Mon Mothma, a character who has popped up here and there over the decades but never gotten the spotlight until Andor.

And if you want a recap of what happened in season one, Disney recently uploaded a not-too-long video that sums up the events of Andor’s first season nicely.

Andor | Season 1 Recap | Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

The show’s highly anticipated second season arrives on April 22. Based on trailers and footage we’ve seen, Andor’s next season is looking to be another banger and will see the return of Imperial leader Orson Krennic—the man who helped create the Death Star.

