Here's The Emperor From Star Wars Holding An Assault Rifle In Fortnite

I wanted to share this with you. The image above is a real screenshot of Fortnite featuring Darth Sidious aka the Emperor aka Sheev Palpatine from Star Wars holding an assault rifle. I thought you would want to see this, so I’m sharing it with you.

Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab

Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab CC Share Subtitles Off

English Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab

I don’t have that much more to add, really. I guess I should provide some context. On Friday, Fortnite launched its newest in-game season. As the above image of Palpatine holding an assault rifle might indicate, the new season is Star Wars-themed. And our ol’ pal the Emperor has been added to the game’s ever-growing roster of characters. That means the Emperor can land in Fortnite and kill Goku with a shotgun. We live in a weird world, huh?



Fortnite Galactic Battle Cinematic Trailer

To unlock Emperor Palpatine in Fortnite you’ll need to reach page seven of the new Star Wars battle pass. He’s the final big reward. You can also unlock a Lego version of him. That one can’t hold a gun, but he can hold swords, blasters, and bows. That’s fun. You can also unlock a red version of the Emperor as seen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. I prefer his old black robes, but to each their own.

Advertisement

I guess while I have you here, I should mention that all Star Wars characters that get added to Fortnite can also hold assault rifles. There’s a rumor that C-3PO might be added to the game soon. If so, he, too, will be able to load up and shoot some guns. That’s wild.

Advertisement

If that happens I’ll try to remember to update this blog and include an image of that. Until then, please enjoy that image of the Emperor from Star Wars holding an assault rifle in Fortnite.

Advertisement

.

