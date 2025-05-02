Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Here's The Emperor From Star Wars Holding An Assault Rifle In Fortnite

Palpatine doesn't need the Dark Side of the Force anymore, because he found a gun

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Emperor From Star Wars Holding An Assault Rifle In Fortnite
Image: Epic / Lucasfilm / Kotaku / HypeX

I wanted to share this with you. The image above is a real screenshot of Fortnite featuring Darth Sidious aka the Emperor aka Sheev Palpatine from Star Wars holding an assault rifle. I thought you would want to see this, so I’m sharing it with you.

Suggested Reading

Fallout-Esque Games You Should Play, Nintendo Switch Secrets, And More
Classic Final Fantasy ‘Pixel Remasters’ Likely To Hit Switch, PS4 [Update: It's Real]
Nintendo Swears Its Switch 2 Announcement Plans Haven't Changed With the Console Still MIA
Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Fallout-Esque Games You Should Play, Nintendo Switch Secrets, And More
Classic Final Fantasy ‘Pixel Remasters’ Likely To Hit Switch, PS4 [Update: It's Real]
Nintendo Swears Its Switch 2 Announcement Plans Haven't Changed With the Console Still MIA
Fortnite Introduces Force Abilities In Latest Star Wars Collab
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

I don’t have that much more to add, really. I guess I should provide some context. On Friday, Fortnite launched its newest in-game season. As the above image of Palpatine holding an assault rifle might indicate, the new season is Star Wars-themed. And our ol’ pal the Emperor has been added to the game’s ever-growing roster of characters. That means the Emperor can land in Fortnite and kill Goku with a shotgun. We live in a weird world, huh?

Fortnite Galactic Battle Cinematic Trailer

To unlock Emperor Palpatine in Fortnite you’ll need to reach page seven of the new Star Wars battle pass. He’s the final big reward. You can also unlock a Lego version of him. That one can’t hold a gun, but he can hold swords, blasters, and bows. That’s fun. You can also unlock a red version of the Emperor as seen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. I prefer his old black robes, but to each their own.

Advertisement

Related Content

Fortnite's Star Wars Season Adds Darth Jar Jar
Star Wars: The Acolyte Gives Reylo Fans The Romance They Always Wanted

Related Content

Fortnite's Star Wars Season Adds Darth Jar Jar
Star Wars: The Acolyte Gives Reylo Fans The Romance They Always Wanted

I guess while I have you here, I should mention that all Star Wars characters that get added to Fortnite can also hold assault rifles. There’s a rumor that C-3PO might be added to the game soon. If so, he, too, will be able to load up and shoot some guns. That’s wild.

Advertisement

If that happens I’ll try to remember to update this blog and include an image of that. Until then, please enjoy that image of the Emperor from Star Wars holding an assault rifle in Fortnite.

Advertisement

   .