Fortnite's Star Wars Season Adds Darth Jar Jar

Epic and Lucasfilm announced the next Star Wars-themed season of Fortnite starts on May 2. And one of the new characters skins being added to the popular free-to-play shooter is Darth Jar Jar, a fan-created meme character from a 2015 Reddit post. We live in the weirdest timeline.

Over the weekend, Star Wars Celebration 2025 Japan happened. During the three-day event, we got a ton of Star Wars news, too. Seven movies are in some form of development, including one starring Ryan Gosling. And we are getting a new Darth Maul animated show. Oh, and the XCOM-inspired Star Wars game from EA sounds great. But for Fortnite fans, the biggest news of the show was the official reveal of the upcoming Star Wars-themed season.

On April 19, Epic released a new trailer during their panel at Celebration 2025. Here’s that new trailer, which shows off some of Star Wars skins coming to Fortnite as part of the upcoming “Galactic Battle Season.”

Lucasfilm / Epic

In the trailer we see The Emperor aka Sheev Palpatine looking menacing. We also see a person wearing a Chewbacca costume, Mace Windu, a Mandalorian in armor, and some pilotable X-Wings and TIE fighters. And yes, that’s Darth Jar Jar who appears at the end shooting Force Lighting from his fingers.

For those of you who don’t know who that is, the character comes from a 2015 Reddit theory that claims Jar Jar Binks is actually a secret and powerful Sith lord who manipulated characters and events during the prequels. In the decade since that post went viral, Darth Jar Jar has received many pieces of fan art, been the start of a lot of online videos, and last year even appeared as an official Lego Minifig. And now, he’s coming to Fortnite. We are possibly getting Darth Jar Jar before an actual Jar Jar Binks skin. Wild times.

In a follow-up blog post on the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm and Epic shared some more details. This new season will feature a Star Wars battle pass that will let you unlock the Emperor among other new skins. There will also be fresh Star Wars cosmetics in the store, including the Mace Windu skin we spotted in the trailer. The map in this new season will be covered in Star Wars locations, too.

Epic also promises more “surprises” from across every Star Wars era, so I expect plenty of skins and cosmetics are coming that weren’t teased in the trailer. Some key art released after the event confirmed that Captain Phasma and Poe Dameron from the sequel films will be involved in this season.

This new season of Fortnite will be divided into five smaller updates launching every week after May 2. Here are the dates and names for these chapters. It’s expected that the season will wrap up around June 14.

Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025

The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025

Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025