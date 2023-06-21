The Star Ocean series is known for its dual protagonists and branching character paths, with players deciding who to recruit and who to forgo as relationships are deepened through side quests and optional dialogue scenes. The Second Story in particular boasted dozens of different endings, and while some only had minor differences, a few demonstrated meaningful consequences based on your decisions in the game.

But more than anything else, Star Ocean 2 had the best balance of sprawling RPG plots, frenetic real-time combat, and granular crafting systems. Toward the end of the game you can turn your roster into an eight-piece orchestra to summon a super powerful side boss. The games became more unwieldy as the series continued, perhaps due to a combination of dwindling resources and higher expectations as graphical fidelity on new consoles improved.

The most recent game, last year’s Star Ocean: The Divine Force, was actually mostly fine, a drastic improvement from the prior couple of games even if it might not ultimately be enough to compete with Square Enix’s other juggernaut RPG franchises. And that’s fine. I’d rather have a beautiful 2.5D overhaul of the best game in the series anyway.