Stan LePard, Composer On Games Like Halo Reach & Guild Wars 2, Has Died

Photo : Stan LePard

Stan LePard, a veteran composer who has worked in the video game business since 1994, died last week.



News of his death was publicly announced by his friend and fellow composer Maclaine Diemer, who says LePard “passed away unexpectedly”.

LePard contributed to the score on all kinds of games, including the Halo series (ODST, Reach), Destiny, Guild Wars 2, Crimson Skies 1 & 2, Peggle 2, Age of Empires III, Flight Simulator X, Plants vs Zombies Adventures, Shadowrun and Toy Soldiers.

In addition to that game work, though, he also lent his talents to things like Windows and Encarta (you can hear a big selection of LePard’s work at his website).

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.