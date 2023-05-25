Marathon - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

If you’re into those kind of games that’s fine! I’m happy for you, just like I’m happy—if also slightly concerned—for everyone still playing and finding joy in Destiny after all these years.

But this studio, these artists, these worlds are so good when they’re part of a lavish singleplayer experience, I just think it’s a shame we’re now at 13 years and counting since Bungie’s last one, and the next one—if there ever is a next one—is nowhere in sight.