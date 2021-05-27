Square Says Sike

Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

Massively multiplayer online role-playing game Dragon Quest X launched on the Wii all the way back in 2012. Since then, it’s appeared on eight more platforms and received several substantial expansions, but Square Enix has never seen fit to release it in the west. And it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon.



Advertisement

Although Square Enix hyped up the fact that last night’s Dragon Quest presentation would be simulcast in English, not everything it showed is going to leave Japan. Sure, the company revealed a lot of cool stuff for global audiences, from the mysterious Dragon Quest XII to an incredible-looking Dragon Quest III remake, but when it came time to discuss the next Dragon Quest X update, an on-screen disclaimer confirmed what everyone already knew in their hearts: This thing isn’t getting an English release.

Dragon Quest X producer Koji Aoyama excitedly gushing about the new version of his game at the same time the stream producers are quietly squashing any hopes western fans had of getting to play it? And all in a language they can understand? I couldn’t help but laugh. At least Nintendo curates its Direct presentations for different regions to avoid this kind of heartbreaking situation. Too cruel, Square Enix!

I should point out before anyone gets too forlorn that the Dragon Quest X: Offline portion of the broadcast didn’t include a similar note. It’s possible fans across the world will be able to experience the online game, sort of, by way of its single-player remake at some point. And who knows, maybe Square Enix will find it in its cold, corporate heart to revisit a localization for the real thing at some point. But I wouldn’t bet your mini medals on it.



