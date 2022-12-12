New ESRB ratings for Final Fantasy I through VI heavily suggest that Square Enix is bringing its Pixel Remaster line of classic Final Fantasy remakes to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

This word comes thanks to eagle-eyed fans who noticed updated ESRB ratings for the six games on the industry ratings organization’s website. Whereas previously the six Pixel Remaster games had only been listed for “Windows PC,” fans noted the addition of PlayStation 4 and Switch designations. The new platforms have since been stricken, but Wario64, the internet’s own angel in the outfield, screenshotted the games’ listings before they were removed.



Kotaku reached out to Square Enix for comment.

For those curious, Final Fantasy is rated E, Final Fantasy II-IV are rated E10+, and Final Fantasy V and VI are rated T for Teen. The six titles’ rating updates come at an auspicious time considering that the series will be celebrating its 35th anniversary this coming Sunday, December 18. Is it just me, or is that 35th website looking a little sparse right now? Looks like there’s plenty of room for a few more announcements.

The Pixel Remaster series goes back to last year when the line of six remakes was announced and then released for PC and mobile platforms. Unlike many Square Enix classic re-releases they were pretty well received, with the main caveats being their price tags and the sometimes-tiny in-game fonts. Prior to release, fans were understandably concerned about the quality of art the remakes would end up with, but in the end they turned out pretty well. Any shortcomings in the Pixel Remasters’ art are preferable to the abysmally downgraded pixels of older re-releases like FFVI’s remake for mobile, a mess I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

Square Enix

As we’ve already seen this year with the triumphant return of Square Enix’s ‘94 Japanese RPG Live A Live, retro video games brought back into the public consciousness can be more enjoyable to play than today’s cutting-edge releases. Hopefully, this wasn’t just some intern at ESRB making a major oopsie and, come Sunday, we’ll get a real confirmation of the Pixel Remasters hitting Switch and PS4 by way of a new trailer or other such fanfare.

