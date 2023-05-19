Fortnite’s reputation as one of the best-looking and creative games out there will soon receive yet another artistic shot in the arm according to an update leak. According to a recent cosmetic items leak, the popular battle royale shooter will soon be collaborating with the legendary Final Fantasy artist, Yoshitaka Amano.

First spotted by Fortnite news fan account iFireMonkey, the upcoming V24.40 update will include cosmetic items designed by Amano. Further examination of the leak on the ResetEra forum appears to confirm that Amano designed a character skin called “Crossheart.”



Kotaku reached out to Epic Games for comment.

The Amano skin, Crossheart, depicts a pale gothic lady wearing a red latex dress who looks like a cross between Scooby-Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost’s Hex Girls frontwoman, Thorn, and Kill Bill’s Gogo Yubari. According to ResetEra, the skin will be included in a set called “Amano’s Heart,” which contains a glider, a harvesting tool, a wrap, back bling, and colorful Amano loading-screen artwork of Crossheart and some fantastical demons. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not Amano had anything to do with the designs of the other Crossheart-themed cosmetic items.



Read More: Yoshitaka Amano Makes Batman Look Like Final Fantasy And I’m Here For It



This isn’t the first time that the prolific Final Fantasy artist has graced us with pop-culture artwork outside of Square Enix’s action-RPG series. Last year, the 71-year-old artist lent his painterly aesthetic to a romantic variant cover of Detective Comics #1093 depicting Batman holding a lady who fans believe to be his lover/occasional enemy, Talia al Ghul. As is tradition, Amano also made artwork for the upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive game, Final Fantasy XVI. Should the latest leak be legit, folks will soon be repping Amano’s trendy artwork in style in Fortnite while ducking sniper shots from a Super Saiyan Blue Goku, as God intended.



