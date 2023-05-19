Advertisement

The Amano skin, Crossheart, depicts a pale gothic lady wearing a red latex dress who looks like a cross between Scooby-Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost’s Hex Girls frontwoman, Thorn, and Kill Bill’s Gogo Yubari. According to ResetEra, the skin will be included in a set called “Amano’s Heart,” which contains a glider, a harvesting tool, a wrap, back bling, and colorful Amano loading-screen artwork of Crossheart and some fantastical demons. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not Amano had anything to do with the designs of the other Crossheart-themed cosmetic items.

This isn’t the first time that the prolific Final Fantasy artist has graced us with pop-culture artwork outside of Square Enix’s action-RPG series. Last year, the 71-year-old artist lent his painterly aesthetic to a romantic variant cover of Detective Comics #1093 depicting Batman holding a lady who fans believe to be his lover/occasional enemy, Talia al Ghul. As is tradition, Amano also made artwork for the upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive game, Final Fantasy XVI. Should the latest leak be legit, folks will soon be repping Amano’s trendy artwork in style in Fortnite while ducking sniper shots from a Super Saiyan Blue Goku, as God intended.

   