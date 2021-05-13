New Dragon Quest Will Be Announced Later This Month

Photo : TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Today Square Enix announced that later this month it will announce a new Dragon Quest game.



Yes, this is an announcement of an announcement. Heh.

According to Automaton, Square Enix also announced that it will be making this announcement on its official YouTube on May 27 in a 35th-anniversary special. It is unclear if this is a main entry DQ title or a spin-off, but Famitsu reports that the second half of the presentation will be “an introduction of the newest line-up in the Dragon Quest series” .

Creator Yuji Horii (pictured above, wearing glasses) will be on hand to talk about the new DQ, and t here will be translations in English, Chinese, and Korean during the live stream.

The most recent mainline entry in the series is Dragon Quest XI, first released in Japan in July 2017 on the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4.