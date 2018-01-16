On March 6, Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition for Xbox One and PS4. It’s filled with new features, including a new dungeon, a first-person mode and the ability to control the game’s royal boat.



Via the game’s official site, here is what the Royal Edition includes:

An all-new dungeon - Insomnia City Ruins: Expanded Map New features such as first person mode, new gear, and new bosses. Armiger Unleashed – after you collect all 13 royal arms, a more action-oriented mode of the Armiger is unlocked Royal Vessel – the boat from FFXV is now a controllable vehicle. The same body of water (between Cape Caem and Altissia) can now be freely explored. All season pass content – Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis. Over a dozen pieces of DLC, including weapons, Regalia car skins, and item sets.

Of course, the Royal Edition also comes with Final Fantasy XV. If you already own the game, you can also buy these extras as DLC for $19.99.

The Royal Edition bonus content is also coming to the Windows Edition, which will be out the same day. The PC version also gets native 4K (max 8K resolution), HDR10, Dolby Atmos and mod support.