Spotted by ResetEra, Nintendo referenced Fire Emblem: Thracia 776 in a new video about the series, which is interesting because it never released outside of Japan. Hmmmm.
Thracia 776 is the fifth game in the Fire Emblem series and the final one released on the Super Famicom.
It’s also the only Fire Emblem game mentioned in the beginning of the video that hasn’t been released outside of Japan.