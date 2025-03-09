Split Fiction Is The Good Time Everyone Needs Right Now

As you work your way through one of Zoe’s early fantasy levels in Split Fiction, you’ll come across a collection of baby birds in tiny nests. One of these little buddies hasn’t fully hatched yet, with only his poor little wings sticking out. But you can help him, while also helping yourself clear the bramble in your way. Solving this puzzle will be easy with our egg-cellent…You know what? No. I’m not letting myself be that guy who does stupid egg puns. Here’s how to crack the bird egg in Split Fiction. That’s it. That’s all you’re getting from me. — Billy Givens

Advertisement

Read More